Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL): What Makes The Stock Good?

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 7.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.30M, closed the last trade at $2.44 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 17.03% during that session. The GMBL stock price is -2768.44% off its 52-week high price of $69.99 and 31.97% above the 52-week low of $1.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 546.92K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$7.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

Sporting 17.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the GMBL stock price touched $2.44 or saw a rise of 25.84%. Year-to-date, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares have moved -68.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) have changed 29.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -514.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -514.75% from current levels.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -80.48% over the past 6 months, compared to 10.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -35.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.55 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $15.7 million and $11.71 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -39.20% for the current quarter and -21.50% for the next.

GMBL Dividends

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 19 and May 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.57% with a share float percentage of 1.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Esports Entertainment Group Inc. having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ayrton Capital LLC with over 27200.0 shares worth more than $0.21 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Ayrton Capital LLC held 0.01% of shares outstanding.