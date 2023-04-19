Could VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $472.21M, closed the last trade at $4.40 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 2.09% during that session. The EGY stock price is -99.32% off its 52-week high price of $8.77 and 11.82% above the 52-week low of $3.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.56 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) trade information

Sporting 2.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the EGY stock price touched $4.40 or saw a rise of 2.44%. Year-to-date, VAALCO Energy Inc. shares have moved -3.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) have changed 5.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.38 while the price target rests at a high of $9.82. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -123.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -90.45% from current levels.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VAALCO Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.98%, compared to -11.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 58.60%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.00% over the past 5 years.

EGY Dividends

VAALCO Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.25 at a share yield of 5.68%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.09% with a share float percentage of 55.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VAALCO Energy Inc. having a total of 226 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 7.28 million shares worth more than $33.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, State Street Corporation held 6.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.87 million and represent 6.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.02% shares in the company for having 5.44 million shares of worth $24.83 million while later fund manager owns 2.42 million shares of worth $11.02 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.23% of company’s outstanding stock.