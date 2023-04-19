Could TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.38M, closed the last trade at $0.40 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.72% during that session. The RNAZ stock price is -655.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.02 and 30.0% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.86 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

Sporting 2.72% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the RNAZ stock price touched $0.40 or saw a rise of 6.93%. Year-to-date, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -40.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) have changed 23.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1400.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1400.0% from current levels.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TransCode Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -64.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.56%, compared to 12.60% for the industry.

RNAZ Dividends

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.23% with a share float percentage of 3.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TransCode Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 76549.0 shares worth more than $51517.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cahill Wealth Management, LLC, with the holding of over 47060.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31671.0 and represent 0.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.54% shares in the company for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.22 million while later fund manager owns 53383.0 shares of worth $21353.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.