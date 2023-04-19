Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -2.41%

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.36B, closed the recent trade at $62.90 per share which meant it lost -$1.56 on the day or -2.41% during that session. The NET stock price is -78.73% off its 52-week high price of $112.42 and 40.59% above the 52-week low of $37.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.98 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cloudflare Inc. (NET) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) trade information

Sporting -2.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the NET stock price touched $62.90 or saw a rise of 4.98%. Year-to-date, Cloudflare Inc. shares have moved 39.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) have changed 17.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $69.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.12% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $43.00 while the price target rests at a high of $109.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -73.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.64% from the levels at last check today.

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cloudflare Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.08%, compared to 16.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.80%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $290.8 million for the current quarter. 24 have an estimated revenue figure of $319.82 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $212.17 million and $234.52 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.10% for the current quarter and 36.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 28.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 47.40%.

NET Dividends

Cloudflare Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.37% with a share float percentage of 87.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cloudflare Inc. having a total of 831 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 31.35 million shares worth more than $1.42 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 10.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 26.34 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.19 billion and represent 9.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.53% shares in the company for having 10.05 million shares of worth $454.3 million while later fund manager owns 8.01 million shares of worth $443.1 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.81% of company’s outstanding stock.