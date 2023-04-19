Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) has seen 0.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $408.60M, closed the recent trade at $4.55 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.22% during that session. The CNTA stock price is -109.45% off its 52-week high price of $9.53 and 36.7% above the 52-week low of $2.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 179.54K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.41.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) trade information

Sporting 0.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the CNTA stock price touched $4.55 or saw a rise of 2.36%. Year-to-date, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc shares have moved 46.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) have changed 16.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.55% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -141.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.09% from the levels at last check today.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.74%, compared to 12.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 31.70% and 36.20% for the next quarter.

CNTA Dividends

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.05% with a share float percentage of 78.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd with over 19.96 million shares worth more than $61.89 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd held 21.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is General Atlantic, L.P., with the holding of over 9.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.01 million and represent 10.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.30% shares in the company for having 1.23 million shares of worth $4.92 million while later fund manager owns 1.01 million shares of worth $4.07 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.07% of company’s outstanding stock.