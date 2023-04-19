Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $83.18M, closed the last trade at $0.90 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 5.73% during that session. The CTRM stock price is -37.78% off its 52-week high price of $1.24 and 54.44% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.79 million shares.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Sporting 5.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the CTRM stock price touched $0.90 or saw a rise of 3.23%. Year-to-date, Castor Maritime Inc. shares have moved 103.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) have changed 26.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.74.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 106.87% over the past 6 months.

CTRM Dividends

Castor Maritime Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 14 and April 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.06% with a share float percentage of 2.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Castor Maritime Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management Llc with over 0.49 million shares worth more than $0.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Millennium Management Llc held 0.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.34 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.31 million and represent 0.36% of shares outstanding.