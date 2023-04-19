Can Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV) has seen 2.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.15M, closed the last trade at $0.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -8.17% during that session. The AMV stock price is -47741.18% off its 52-week high price of $243.99 and 7.84% above the 52-week low of $0.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.89.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV) trade information

Sporting -8.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the AMV stock price touched $0.51 or saw a rise of 32.89%. Year-to-date, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. shares have moved -84.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV) have changed -29.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -292.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -292.16% from current levels.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -97.22% over the past 6 months.

AMV Dividends

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.53% with a share float percentage of 0.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC with over 34523.0 shares worth more than $17689.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 18681.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9572.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.