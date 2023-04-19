Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) Investors To Make Money Again

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) has seen 24.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.17M, closed the last trade at $0.56 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 33.72% during that session. The DRUG stock price is -748.21% off its 52-week high price of $4.75 and 28.57% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 60580.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 123.00K shares.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) trade information

Sporting 33.72% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the DRUG stock price touched $0.56 or saw a rise of 34.12%. Year-to-date, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -24.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) have changed 13.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.73.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -39.00% over the past 6 months.

DRUG Dividends

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.21% with a share float percentage of 2.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with over 0.31 million shares worth more than $0.23 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, AdvisorShares Investments, LLC held 1.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 38715.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28649.0 and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.