Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) tumbled -1.21%

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 3.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.51B, closed the last trade at $2.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.21% during that session. The CIG stock price is -2.45% off its 52-week high price of $2.51 and 29.8% above the 52-week low of $1.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.59 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Sporting -1.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the CIG stock price touched $2.45 or saw a rise of 2.39%. Year-to-date, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares have moved 22.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) have changed 26.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.76.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 34.81% over the past 6 months, compared to 2.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.40%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.90% over the past 5 years.

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.33 at a share yield of 13.42%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.47% with a share float percentage of 15.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais having a total of 227 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 30.56 million shares worth more than $62.04 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 2.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 16.97 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.45 million and represent 1.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.46% shares in the company for having 6.77 million shares of worth $14.83 million while later fund manager owns 4.48 million shares of worth $9.82 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.