Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Shares Are Down -96.76% So Far This Year

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 2.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.78M, closed the last trade at $2.37 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 31.67% during that session. The BXRX stock price is -3039.24% off its 52-week high price of $74.40 and 47.26% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $5.79.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

Sporting 31.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the BXRX stock price touched $2.37 or saw a rise of 4.82%. Year-to-date, Baudax Bio Inc. shares have moved -25.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 48.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) have changed 32.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -912.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -912.66% from current levels.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -72.56% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.60% for the industry.

BXRX Dividends

Baudax Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.01% with a share float percentage of 46.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baudax Bio Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 18802.0 shares worth more than $59790.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, State Street Corporation held 0.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 3011.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9574.0 and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.38% shares in the company for having 36778.0 shares of worth $0.21 million while later fund manager owns 17792.0 shares of worth $0.1 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.