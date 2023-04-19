An In-Depth Look At NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.48M, closed the recent trade at $0.19 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 15.64% during that session. The NBSE stock price is -715.79% off its 52-week high price of $1.55 and 15.79% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 318.53K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) trade information

Sporting 15.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the NBSE stock price touched $0.19 or saw a fall of -1.71%. Year-to-date, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -0.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) have changed 2.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.1% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -5163.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5163.16% from the levels at last check today.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 59.62%, compared to 10.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 63.30% and 61.50% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -11.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.00%.

NBSE Dividends

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.60% with a share float percentage of 35.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Greenlight Capital, Inc. with over 2.73 million shares worth more than $0.51 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Greenlight Capital, Inc. held 8.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Point72 Asset Management, L.P., with the holding of over 1.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.23 million and represent 3.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.93% shares in the company for having 0.64 million shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 0.36 million shares of worth $68063.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.09% of company’s outstanding stock.