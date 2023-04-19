An Analysis Of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Stock

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 2.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.85M, closed the last trade at $0.25 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 22.19% during that session. The AMPE stock price is -2240.0% off its 52-week high price of $5.85 and 24.0% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 122.05K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) trade information

Sporting 22.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the AMPE stock price touched $0.25 or saw a rise of 25.55%. Year-to-date, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 11.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) have changed 13.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -11900.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11900.0% from current levels.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -29.08% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.10% over the past 5 years.

AMPE Dividends

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.80% with a share float percentage of 3.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CVA Family Office, LLC with over 73567.0 shares worth more than $16567.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, CVA Family Office, LLC held 0.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 62880.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14160.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.21% shares in the company for having 0.47 million shares of worth $0.42 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $0.16 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.