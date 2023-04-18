YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Falls -1.37%, Causing Bears To Lose

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 1.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.99B, closed the last trade at $12.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -1.37% during that session. The YPF stock price is -6.76% off its 52-week high price of $13.11 and 77.04% above the 52-week low of $2.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.74 million shares.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) trade information

Sporting -1.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the YPF stock price touched $12.28 or saw a rise of 3.15%. Year-to-date, YPF Sociedad Anonima shares have moved 33.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) have changed 28.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.61.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that YPF Sociedad Anonima shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 78.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -34.47%, compared to -11.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 48.40% and -42.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.42 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.72 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.63 billion and $4.86 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.60% for the current quarter and -2.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 87.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -39.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 47.92%.

YPF Dividends

YPF Sociedad Anonima is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.17% with a share float percentage of 50.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with YPF Sociedad Anonima having a total of 130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Helikon Investments Ltd with over 7.95 million shares worth more than $73.02 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Helikon Investments Ltd held 0.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the holding of over 2.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.97 million and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford International Value Fund and Pacific Select Fund-International Value Portfolio. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.10% shares in the company for having 0.41 million shares of worth $3.11 million while later fund manager owns 0.24 million shares of worth $1.46 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.