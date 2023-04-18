WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Shares Gain $0.34 After Investor Confidence Raised

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) has a beta value of -0.16 and has seen 2.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.13M, closed the last trade at $1.56 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 27.87% during that session. The WISA stock price is -7912.18% off its 52-week high price of $124.99 and 23.08% above the 52-week low of $1.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$17.5.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) trade information

Sporting 27.87% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the WISA stock price touched $1.56 or saw a rise of 4.88%. Year-to-date, WiSA Technologies Inc. shares have moved -85.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) have changed -46.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1182.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -220.51% from current levels.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -97.26% over the past 6 months, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -48.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $916k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $770k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2 million and $566k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -54.20% for the current quarter and 36.00% for the next.

WISA Dividends

WiSA Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.77% with a share float percentage of 0.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WiSA Technologies Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ingalls & Snyder with over 20700.0 shares worth more than $0.22 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Ingalls & Snyder held 0.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1925.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20751.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 2128.0 shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 1347.0 shares of worth $75432.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.