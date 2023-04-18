Why Should Equinor ASA (EQNR) Be In Your Portfolio?

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $92.53B, closed the recent trade at $29.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -0.95% during that session. The EQNR stock price is -41.18% off its 52-week high price of $41.00 and 9.5% above the 52-week low of $26.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.53 million shares.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) trade information

Sporting -0.95% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the EQNR stock price touched $29.04 or saw a rise of 2.81%. Year-to-date, Equinor ASA shares have moved -17.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have changed 7.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.73% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $36.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -37.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -23.97% from the levels at last check today.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Equinor ASA shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -28.61%, compared to -18.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 243.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.80%.

EQNR Dividends

Equinor ASA is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.58 at a share yield of 8.80%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.36% with a share float percentage of 5.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equinor ASA having a total of 424 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Folketrygdfondet with over 107.56 million shares worth more than $3.85 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Folketrygdfondet held 3.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the holding of over 9.08 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $325.1 million and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 5.02 million shares of worth $179.86 million while later fund manager owns 3.06 million shares of worth $109.46 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.