Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS)?

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.17B, closed the last trade at $6.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -2.23% during that session. The TWKS stock price is -229.33% off its 52-week high price of $21.67 and 0.15% above the 52-week low of $6.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 724.20K shares.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) trade information

Sporting -2.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the TWKS stock price touched $6.58 or saw a rise of 13.53%. Year-to-date, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. shares have moved -35.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) have changed -7.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.50 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -82.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.98% from current levels.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Thoughtworks Holding Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.98%, compared to 16.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -69.20% and -18.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.40%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $304.15 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $317.54 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $320.94 million and $332.11 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.20% for the current quarter and -4.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -43.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.30%.

TWKS Dividends

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 71.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.32% with a share float percentage of 88.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Thoughtworks Holding Inc. having a total of 179 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Siemens Ag with over 24.15 million shares worth more than $246.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Siemens Ag held 7.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with the holding of over 13.03 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $132.73 million and represent 4.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.63% shares in the company for having 5.07 million shares of worth $51.69 million while later fund manager owns 3.4 million shares of worth $31.04 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.09% of company’s outstanding stock.