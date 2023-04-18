Why Buy Stock In ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS)?

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) has a beta value of -0.05 and has seen 3.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.63M, closed the last trade at $3.13 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 15.93% during that session. The RSLS stock price is -1808.63% off its 52-week high price of $59.74 and 20.45% above the 52-week low of $2.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 712.99K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) trade information

Sporting 15.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the RSLS stock price touched $3.13 or saw a rise of 23.66%. Year-to-date, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares have moved -53.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) have changed 13.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 71340.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27.50 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1497.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -778.59% from current levels.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -78.40% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -17.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.1 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.14 million and $2.44 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.30% for the current quarter and 25.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.90% over the past 5 years.

RSLS Dividends

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 17 and April 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.26% with a share float percentage of 7.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ReShape Lifesciences Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with over 1357.0 shares worth more than $9146.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) held 0.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HighPoint Advisor Group LLC, with the holding of over 741.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21370.0 and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.74% shares in the company for having 3845.0 shares of worth $25915.0 while later fund manager owns 1767.0 shares of worth $26531.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.34% of company’s outstanding stock.