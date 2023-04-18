Why Buy Stock In Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT)?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 0.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.14B, closed the recent trade at $17.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -1.09% during that session. The BXMT stock price is -82.77% off its 52-week high price of $32.46 and 6.53% above the 52-week low of $16.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.83 million shares.

Sporting -1.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the BXMT stock price touched $17.76 or saw a rise of 1.28%. Year-to-date, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares have moved -16.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) have changed 3.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.92%, compared to -7.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 21.00% and 11.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $170.4 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $165 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $133.72 million and $147.07 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.40% for the current quarter and 12.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -47.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.17%.

BXMT Dividends

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.48 at a share yield of 13.82%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.16% with a share float percentage of 56.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. having a total of 442 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.91 million shares worth more than $280.09 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.77 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $242.38 million and represent 7.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 4.86 million shares of worth $85.49 million while later fund manager owns 4.11 million shares of worth $72.3 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.