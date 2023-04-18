When Is Li Auto Inc. (LI) Going To Be Good Investment?

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has seen 8.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.25B, closed the last trade at $26.13 per share which meant it gained $1.57 on the day or 6.39% during that session. The LI stock price is -58.78% off its 52-week high price of $41.49 and 52.09% above the 52-week low of $12.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.80 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Li Auto Inc. (LI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 7 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 35 have rated it as a Hold, with 24 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Sporting 6.39% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the LI stock price touched $26.13 or saw a rise of 0.5%. Year-to-date, Li Auto Inc. shares have moved 28.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) have changed 18.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $242.70, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $174.11 while the price target rests at a high of $403.95. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1445.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -566.32% from current levels.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Li Auto Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 30.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -900.00%, compared to -4.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 106.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.77 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.31 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.33 billion and $1.21 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 108.10% for the current quarter and 172.50% for the next.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.42% with a share float percentage of 19.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Li Auto Inc. having a total of 378 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.1 million shares worth more than $499.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 13.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $357.06 million and represent 1.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.81% shares in the company for having 6.99 million shares of worth $182.63 million while later fund manager owns 6.81 million shares of worth $178.03 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.