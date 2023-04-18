When Does Unilever PLC (UL) Become A Good Investment?

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $136.63B, closed the recent trade at $53.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -0.23% during that session. The UL stock price is -0.93% off its 52-week high price of $54.15 and 20.89% above the 52-week low of $42.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.96 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Unilever PLC (UL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) trade information

Sporting -0.23% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the UL stock price touched $53.65 or saw a rise of 0.92%. Year-to-date, Unilever PLC shares have moved 6.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) have changed 9.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53.82, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.32% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $37.42 while the price target rests at a high of $71.81. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -33.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.25% from the levels at last check today.

Unilever PLC (UL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Unilever PLC shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -0.74%, compared to 1.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 28.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.90%.

UL Dividends

Unilever PLC is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.25 at a share yield of 4.19%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.13% with a share float percentage of 11.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unilever PLC having a total of 1,198 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 34.73 million shares worth more than $1.86 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 1.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 19.03 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.02 billion and represent 0.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund and Vanguard/Wellesley Income Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.53% shares in the company for having 13.32 million shares of worth $714.21 million while later fund manager owns 9.46 million shares of worth $507.41 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.