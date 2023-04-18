Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 16.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.42B, closed the last trade at $12.11 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.41% during that session. The PBR stock price is -32.45% off its 52-week high price of $16.04 and 26.67% above the 52-week low of $8.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.48 million shares.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Sporting 0.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the PBR stock price touched $12.11 or saw a rise of 0.25%. Year-to-date, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares have moved 13.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have changed 20.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.37 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -32.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 39.14% from current levels.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.94%, compared to -38.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -37.00% and -35.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $26.15 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $26.09 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $27.14 billion and $34.7 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.70% for the current quarter and -24.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 235.40% over the past 5 years.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 7.59 at a share yield of 62.65%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.74% with a share float percentage of 21.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras having a total of 598 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GQG Partners LLC with over 209.86 million shares worth more than $2.24 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, GQG Partners LLC held 5.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 59.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $629.52 million and represent 1.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.22% shares in the company for having 45.54 million shares of worth $583.86 million while later fund manager owns 37.76 million shares of worth $465.99 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.01% of company’s outstanding stock.