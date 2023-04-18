Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) Lower

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) has a beta value of 0.80 and has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $122.89M, closed the recent trade at $1.27 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 6.47% during that session. The TLSA stock price is 5.51% off its 52-week high price of $1.20 and 60.63% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 92.94K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) trade information

Sporting 6.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the TLSA stock price touched $1.27 or saw a rise of 5.22%. Year-to-date, Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd shares have moved 111.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) have changed 88.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.2% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $2.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -96.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -96.85% from the levels at last check today.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 72.17% over the past 6 months, compared to 10.30% for the industry.

TLSA Dividends

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on December 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.16% with a share float percentage of 9.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HighTower Advisors, LLC with over 4.13 million shares worth more than $5.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, HighTower Advisors, LLC held 4.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HSBC Holdings Plc, with the holding of over 0.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.38 million and represent 0.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.24% shares in the company for having 0.24 million shares of worth $0.31 million while later fund manager owns 0.14 million shares of worth $0.18 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.