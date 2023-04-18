Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) Shares Are Up 56.69% YTD

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) has seen 1.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.28M, closed the last trade at $0.45 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 25.52% during that session. The VLON stock price is -495.56% off its 52-week high price of $2.68 and 53.33% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.87 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) trade information

Sporting 25.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the VLON stock price touched $0.45 or saw a rise of 11.76%. Year-to-date, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 56.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) have changed -5.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 90700.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2566.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2566.67% from current levels.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 48.98% over the past 6 months.

VLON Dividends

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.28% with a share float percentage of 17.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $30774.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 62836.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18222.0 and represent 0.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.17% shares in the company for having 22146.0 shares of worth $6318.0 while later fund manager owns 9542.0 shares of worth $2355.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.