The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $419.87M, closed the recent trade at $2.30 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 16.69% during that session. The LEV stock price is -216.09% off its 52-week high price of $7.27 and 26.96% above the 52-week low of $1.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 888.86K shares.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) trade information

Sporting 16.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the LEV stock price touched $2.30 or saw a fall of -0.44%. Year-to-date, The Lion Electric Company shares have moved 2.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) have changed 19.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Lion Electric Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -46.15%, compared to 11.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 104.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $52.37 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $67.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

LEV Dividends

The Lion Electric Company is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.76% with a share float percentage of 17.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Lion Electric Company having a total of 132 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Power Corp of Canada with over 77.14 million shares worth more than $172.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Power Corp of Canada held 34.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 5.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.45 million and represent 2.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.30% shares in the company for having 5.08 million shares of worth $11.38 million while later fund manager owns 1.17 million shares of worth $2.63 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.