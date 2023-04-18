Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Has A Promising Outlook For 2023

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 4.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.32B, closed the recent trade at $28.21 per share which meant it gained $2.34 on the day or 9.05% during that session. The TDOC stock price is -133.85% off its 52-week high price of $65.97 and 23.43% above the 52-week low of $21.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.75 million shares.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Sporting 9.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the TDOC stock price touched $28.21 or saw a fall of -1.11%. Year-to-date, Teladoc Health Inc. shares have moved 19.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have changed 14.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.68, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.95% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -41.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.47% from the levels at last check today.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Teladoc Health Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 98.33%, compared to 5.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 98.80% and 97.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.20%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $618.23 million for the current quarter. 24 have an estimated revenue figure of $642.99 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $565.35 million and $592.38 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.40% for the current quarter and 8.50% for the next.

TDOC Dividends

Teladoc Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.15% with a share float percentage of 80.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teladoc Health Inc. having a total of 668 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 18.93 million shares worth more than $447.66 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 11.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 14.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $342.36 million and represent 8.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.92% shares in the company for having 11.21 million shares of worth $265.12 million while later fund manager owns 4.35 million shares of worth $110.28 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.