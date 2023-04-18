Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Shares Are Down -4.50% So Far This Year

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV) has seen 1.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.25B, closed the recent trade at $8.60 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.64% during that session. The PSLV stock price is -6.63% off its 52-week high price of $9.17 and 28.37% above the 52-week low of $6.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.86 million shares.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV) trade information

Sporting 0.64% in the green today when the PSLV stock price touched $8.60 or saw a rise of 4.23%. Year-to-date, Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares have moved 4.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV) have changed 11.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 35.30% over the past 6 months.

PSLV Dividends

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.53% with a share float percentage of 16.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sprott Physical Silver Trust having a total of 319 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.18 million shares worth more than $75.62 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 1.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jupiter Asset Management Limited, with the holding of over 8.28 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $68.21 million and represent 1.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Series Portfolios Tr-Palm Valley Capital Fd and Timothy Plan-Defensive Strategies Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.17% shares in the company for having 0.82 million shares of worth $6.74 million while later fund manager owns 0.58 million shares of worth $3.83 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.