Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Livent Corporation (LTHM)

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 0.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.07B, closed the recent trade at $22.89 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 1.10% during that session. The LTHM stock price is -58.93% off its 52-week high price of $36.38 and 20.23% above the 52-week low of $18.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.72 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Livent Corporation (LTHM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.39.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

Sporting 1.10% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the LTHM stock price touched $22.89 or saw a rise of 3.17%. Year-to-date, Livent Corporation shares have moved 15.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) have changed 14.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.98, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.42% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -96.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.48% from the levels at last check today.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Livent Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.43%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 85.70% and 18.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.70%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $233.48 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $254.08 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $143.5 million and $218.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 62.70% for the current quarter and 16.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 36.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.00%.

LTHM Dividends

Livent Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.38% with a share float percentage of 98.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Livent Corporation having a total of 605 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 28.77 million shares worth more than $656.33 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 16.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 20.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $456.33 million and represent 11.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.41% shares in the company for having 13.29 million shares of worth $303.26 million while later fund manager owns 5.34 million shares of worth $121.88 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.98% of company’s outstanding stock.