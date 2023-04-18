Shares Of News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) increased By 8.52% In A Month

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 0.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.13B, closed the recent trade at $17.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.32% during that session. The NWSA stock price is -28.62% off its 52-week high price of $22.20 and 13.85% above the 52-week low of $14.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.97 million shares.

Sporting -0.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the NWSA stock price touched $17.26 or saw a rise of 3.2%. Year-to-date, News Corporation shares have moved -5.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) have changed 8.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.5.

News Corporation (NWSA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that News Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -65.00%, compared to 2.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -62.50% and -73.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.38 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.54 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.49 billion and $2.67 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.30% for the current quarter and -5.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 89.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.38%.

NWSA Dividends

News Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 1.15%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.58% with a share float percentage of 103.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with News Corporation having a total of 639 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 71.89 million shares worth more than $1.31 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 18.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 55.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.0 billion and represent 14.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Equity Income Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.23% shares in the company for having 16.16 million shares of worth $244.23 million while later fund manager owns 14.43 million shares of worth $217.96 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.77% of company’s outstanding stock.