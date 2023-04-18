Shares Of Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) increased By 149.22% In A Month

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.16M, closed the last trade at $4.00 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.50% during that session. The LUCY stock price is -75.0% off its 52-week high price of $7.00 and 82.5% above the 52-week low of $0.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.41 million shares.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) trade information

Sporting 0.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the LUCY stock price touched $4.00 or saw a rise of 27.27%. Year-to-date, Innovative Eyewear Inc. shares have moved 191.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 173.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) have changed 149.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 70560.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.12.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 86.92% over the past 6 months.

LUCY Dividends

Innovative Eyewear Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.74% with a share float percentage of 5.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Innovative Eyewear Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 75000.0 shares worth more than $0.1 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Sabby Management, LLC held 0.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 31062.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42554.0 and represent 0.40% of shares outstanding.