Shares In Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) -15.38% Down, YTD

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 0.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.27M, closed the recent trade at $1.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.65% during that session. The ASMB stock price is -120.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.42 and 30.0% above the 52-week low of $0.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 242.36K shares.

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) trade information

Sporting -2.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the ASMB stock price touched $1.10 or saw a rise of 9.09%. Year-to-date, Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -15.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) have changed -10.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.00%, compared to 8.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.10% and 35.30% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 35.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.00%.

ASMB Dividends

Assembly Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.51% with a share float percentage of 27.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Assembly Biosciences Inc. having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alerce Investment Management, L.P. with over 2.23 million shares worth more than $2.41 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Alerce Investment Management, L.P. held 4.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.37 million and represent 4.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 1.38 million shares of worth $1.49 million while later fund manager owns 0.52 million shares of worth $0.56 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.06% of company’s outstanding stock.