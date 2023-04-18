SentinelOne Inc. (S) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) has seen 1.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.01B, closed the recent trade at $17.97 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 1.67% during that session. The S stock price is -113.19% off its 52-week high price of $38.31 and 29.38% above the 52-week low of $12.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.00 million shares.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

Sporting 1.67% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the S stock price touched $17.97 or saw a rise of 1.96%. Year-to-date, SentinelOne Inc. shares have moved 23.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) have changed 19.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.35.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SentinelOne Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.29%, compared to 10.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.00% and 30.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 51.00%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $136.54 million for the current quarter. 22 have an estimated revenue figure of $152 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2023. Year-ago sales stood $78.25 million and $102.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 74.50% for the current quarter and 48.30% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -31.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.44%.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.41% with a share float percentage of 64.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SentinelOne Inc. having a total of 364 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Insight Holdings Group, LLC with over 34.65 million shares worth more than $505.49 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Insight Holdings Group, LLC held 14.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 25.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $369.38 million and represent 10.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.28% shares in the company for having 7.05 million shares of worth $180.16 million while later fund manager owns 6.07 million shares of worth $88.58 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.