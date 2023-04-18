Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Expected To Rise 95.7% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) has a beta value of 2.44 and has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.17M, closed the last trade at $0.43 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 11.55% during that session. The RCON stock price is -395.35% off its 52-week high price of $2.13 and 34.88% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 896.67K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Sporting 11.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the RCON stock price touched $0.43 or saw a rise of 2.27%. Year-to-date, Recon Technology Ltd. shares have moved -65.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) have changed 17.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2225.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2225.58% from current levels.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -50.14% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.91 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.30% over the past 5 years.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.36% with a share float percentage of 4.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Recon Technology Ltd. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 15122.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19053.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.