Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 1.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.17B, closed the last trade at $20.62 per share which meant it gained $1.88 on the day or 10.03% during that session. The PTGX stock price is -24.59% off its 52-week high price of $25.69 and 66.49% above the 52-week low of $6.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 million shares.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) trade information

Sporting 10.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the PTGX stock price touched $20.62 or saw a rise of 0.39%. Year-to-date, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 89.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have changed -10.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.74.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 147.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.00%, compared to 10.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -69.80% and 10.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -54.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.50% over the past 5 years.

PTGX Dividends

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.17% with a share float percentage of 105.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 208 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 3.79 million shares worth more than $78.21 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, State Street Corporation held 7.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $75.31 million and represent 7.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.75% shares in the company for having 2.83 million shares of worth $58.32 million while later fund manager owns 1.39 million shares of worth $28.74 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.