Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -1.18% Stock Price Decline

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.89B, closed the recent trade at $21.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -1.18% during that session. The PARA stock price is -67.42% off its 52-week high price of $36.53 and 29.93% above the 52-week low of $15.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.29 million shares.

Sporting -1.18% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the PARA stock price touched $21.82 or saw a rise of 6.43%. Year-to-date, Paramount Global shares have moved 29.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) have changed 10.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 101.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.69.

Paramount Global (PARA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Paramount Global shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -62.57%, compared to -13.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -71.70% and -73.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.30%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.42 billion for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.5 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $7.33 billion and $7.78 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.30% for the current quarter and -3.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -84.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.40%.

PARA Dividends

Paramount Global is expected to release its next earnings report on May 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.96 at a share yield of 4.35%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.18% with a share float percentage of 89.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Paramount Global having a total of 1,107 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 93.64 million shares worth more than $1.58 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 15.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 57.98 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $978.63 million and represent 9.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.44% shares in the company for having 14.85 million shares of worth $282.8 million while later fund manager owns 11.45 million shares of worth $218.03 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.88% of company’s outstanding stock.