Pan American Silver Corp. Shares Are Up -39.72% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.71B, closed the recent trade at $17.96 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 0.78% during that session. The PAAS stock price is -69.88% off its 52-week high price of $30.51 and 25.39% above the 52-week low of $13.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.65 million shares.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) trade information

Sporting 0.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the PAAS stock price touched $17.96 or saw a rise of 9.48%. Year-to-date, Pan American Silver Corp. shares have moved 9.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) have changed 2.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.51.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pan American Silver Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 711.11%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -60.00% and 600.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 49.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $357.33 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $497.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $439.89 million and $340.47 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -18.80% for the current quarter and 46.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.30% over the past 5 years.

PAAS Dividends

Pan American Silver Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 2.24%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.32% with a share float percentage of 39.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pan American Silver Corp. having a total of 515 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 21.86 million shares worth more than $357.26 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 6.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $117.53 million and represent 1.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.18% shares in the company for having 10.91 million shares of worth $178.29 million while later fund manager owns 8.96 million shares of worth $146.45 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.25% of company’s outstanding stock.