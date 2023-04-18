Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $247.73M, closed the last trade at $0.56 per share which meant 0.70% during that session. The OGI stock price is -210.71% off its 52-week high price of $1.74 and 1.79% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 971.64K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Sporting 0.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the OGI stock price touched $0.56 or saw a rise of 23.29%. Year-to-date, Organigram Holdings Inc. shares have moved -30.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have changed -13.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.28, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.74 while the price target rests at a high of $1.98. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -253.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -32.14% from current levels.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Organigram Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 20.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.40%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $28.29 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $32.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Aug 2023. Year-ago sales stood $28.59 million and $34.18 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.00% for the current quarter and -5.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.10% over the past 5 years.

OGI Dividends

Organigram Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 12 and July 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.31% with a share float percentage of 10.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Organigram Holdings Inc. having a total of 147 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with over 2.53 million shares worth more than $2.02 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. held 0.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the holding of over 2.03 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.62 million and represent 0.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.29% shares in the company for having 13.46 million shares of worth $11.73 million while later fund manager owns 2.55 million shares of worth $2.04 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.81% of company’s outstanding stock.