Newmont Corporation (NEM) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has a beta value of 0.35 and has seen 8.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.68B, closed the last trade at $48.47 per share which meant it lost -$1.05 on the day or -2.12% during that session. The NEM stock price is -78.19% off its 52-week high price of $86.37 and 22.74% above the 52-week low of $37.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.33 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Newmont Corporation (NEM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) trade information

Sporting -2.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the NEM stock price touched $48.47 or saw a rise of 5.81%. Year-to-date, Newmont Corporation shares have moved 2.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) have changed 5.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $56.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40.61 while the price target rests at a high of $64.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -32.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.22% from current levels.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Newmont Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.65%, compared to 13.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -44.90% and 6.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.59 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.25 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $4.03 billion and $4.08 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -10.90% for the current quarter and 4.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -141.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.80%.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on April 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.60 at a share yield of 3.30%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.56% with a share float percentage of 81.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Newmont Corporation having a total of 1,667 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 92.12 million shares worth more than $4.35 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 11.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 69.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.27 billion and represent 8.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.01% shares in the company for having 31.85 million shares of worth $1.5 billion while later fund manager owns 23.66 million shares of worth $994.3 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.98% of company’s outstanding stock.