Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Slumps -1.19%, A Loss For Bears

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 15.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $564.51B, closed the last trade at $218.86 per share which meant it lost -$2.63 on the day or -1.19% during that session. The META stock price is -2.49% off its 52-week high price of $224.30 and 59.75% above the 52-week low of $88.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 31.25 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 55 have rated it as a Hold, with 34 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.99.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) trade information

Sporting -1.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the META stock price touched $218.86 or saw a rise of 1.46%. Year-to-date, Meta Platforms Inc. shares have moved 81.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) have changed 6.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $225.26, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $80.00 while the price target rests at a high of $305.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -39.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 63.45% from current levels.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Meta Platforms Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 67.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.37%, compared to 16.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -26.80% and -3.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.70%.

40 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $27.61 billion for the current quarter. 39 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.5 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $27.91 billion and $28.82 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.10% for the current quarter and 2.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -41.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.97%.

META Dividends

Meta Platforms Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.06% with a share float percentage of 76.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meta Platforms Inc. having a total of 3,728 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 180.71 million shares worth more than $21.75 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 151.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.26 billion and represent 6.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.05% shares in the company for having 67.99 million shares of worth $9.22 billion while later fund manager owns 51.7 million shares of worth $7.01 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.