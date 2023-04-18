Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG): What Is Good About Stock?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 1.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.73B, closed the recent trade at $2.40 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.05% during that session. The LYG stock price is -9.58% off its 52-week high price of $2.63 and 29.17% above the 52-week low of $1.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) trade information

Sporting 1.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the LYG stock price touched $2.40 or saw a rise of 2.44%. Year-to-date, Lloyds Banking Group plc shares have moved 9.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have changed 10.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.46 while the price target rests at a high of $3.88. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -61.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.5% from the levels at last check today.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lloyds Banking Group plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.67%, compared to 6.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -3.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -10.30%.

LYG Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group plc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 4.83%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.27% with a share float percentage of 2.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lloyds Banking Group plc having a total of 352 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jane Street Group, LLC with over 35.08 million shares worth more than $84.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Jane Street Group, LLC held 0.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 31.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $74.79 million and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 1.6 million shares of worth $3.84 million while later fund manager owns 1.19 million shares of worth $2.86 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.