Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 10.61%

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) has seen 1.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.56M, closed the last trade at $0.32 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 10.61% during that session. The ZEV stock price is -1440.62% off its 52-week high price of $4.93 and 21.88% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.82 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) trade information

Sporting 10.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the ZEV stock price touched $0.32 or saw a rise of 4.19%. Year-to-date, Lightning eMotors Inc. shares have moved -12.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) have changed 3.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.20 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -525.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 37.5% from current levels.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lightning eMotors Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -77.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -562.50%, compared to 11.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -57.10% and -154.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 81.10%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.07 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.94 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $5.41 million and $3.54 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.20% for the current quarter and 124.50% for the next.

ZEV Dividends

Lightning eMotors Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 11 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.15% with a share float percentage of 20.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lightning eMotors Inc. having a total of 110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wolverine Asset Management, LLC with over 2.67 million shares worth more than $0.98 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Wolverine Asset Management, LLC held 2.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.12 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.78 million and represent 1.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.65% shares in the company for having 1.49 million shares of worth $2.3 million while later fund manager owns 0.81 million shares of worth $0.3 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.90% of company’s outstanding stock.