Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) Gain 14.93%, Marking Win By Bears

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 2.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.57M, closed the last trade at $0.77 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 14.93% during that session. The KSPN stock price is -1219.48% off its 52-week high price of $10.16 and 41.56% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 114.85K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) trade information

Sporting 14.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the KSPN stock price touched $0.77 or saw a rise of 35.83%. Year-to-date, Kaspien Holdings Inc. shares have moved 38.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) have changed 50.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 36180.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -289.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -289.61% from current levels.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.77% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $36.03 million for the current quarter. 0 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.79 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022. Year-ago sales stood $45.46 million and $35.38 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -20.70% for the current quarter and -10.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -55.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

KSPN Dividends

Kaspien Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.81% with a share float percentage of 23.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kaspien Holdings Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Independent Family Office, LLC with over 0.72 million shares worth more than $0.4 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Independent Family Office, LLC held 14.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 40673.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22573.0 and represent 0.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.25% shares in the company for having 12336.0 shares of worth $18750.0 while later fund manager owns 3767.0 shares of worth $3145.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.