Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Forecast To Gain 22.59% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has a beta value of 0.67 and has seen 21.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.68B, closed the last trade at $5.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.95% during that session. The ITUB stock price is -12.48% off its 52-week high price of $5.86 and 28.79% above the 52-week low of $3.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 32.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 33.72 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

Sporting -0.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the ITUB stock price touched $5.21 or saw a rise of 1.7%. Year-to-date, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares have moved 12.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) have changed 16.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 45.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -38.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.16% from current levels.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.11%, compared to 6.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 21.40% and 6.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.41 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.99 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $6.7 billion and $7.33 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.60% for the current quarter and 8.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 10.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.40%.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.29 at a share yield of 5.59%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.99% with a share float percentage of 17.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. having a total of 437 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Schroder Investment Management Group with over 92.26 million shares worth more than $434.53 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Schroder Investment Management Group held 1.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Westwood Global Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 62.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $296.14 million and represent 1.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisers Investment Tr-JOHCM International Select Fd and Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.49% shares in the company for having 23.84 million shares of worth $123.26 million while later fund manager owns 17.21 million shares of worth $100.14 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.