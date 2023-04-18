Investors In Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) Will Start Making Money Again

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) has a beta value of -0.43 and has seen 3.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.28M, closed the last trade at $1.15 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 5.50% during that session. The ATXI stock price is -1347.83% off its 52-week high price of $16.65 and 14.78% above the 52-week low of $0.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

Sporting 5.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the ATXI stock price touched $1.15 or saw a rise of 5.74%. Year-to-date, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -0.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) have changed 0.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32.00 while the price target rests at a high of $32.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2682.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2682.61% from current levels.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -52.67% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 43.30% over the past 5 years.

ATXI Dividends

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.77% with a share float percentage of 13.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avenue Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.26 million shares worth more than $0.31 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Sabby Management, LLC held 4.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with the holding of over 53363.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61901.0 and represent 0.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 8335.0 shares of worth $84016.0 while later fund manager owns 3511.0 shares of worth $4704.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.