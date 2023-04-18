Investors In Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Will Start Making Money Again

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 1.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.15M, closed the recent trade at $0.36 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.85% during that session. The ASTI stock price is -4902.78% off its 52-week high price of $18.01 and 5.56% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 305.63K shares.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) trade information

Sporting 2.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the ASTI stock price touched $0.36 or saw a rise of 8.02%. Year-to-date, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. shares have moved -77.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) have changed -17.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.02.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -86.63% over the past 6 months.

ASTI Dividends

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 11 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 71.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.01% with a share float percentage of 3.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Merit Financial Group, LLC with over 0.25 million shares worth more than $90606.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Merit Financial Group, LLC held 0.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 49608.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17982.0 and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.