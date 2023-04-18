Investor Trust Slackened After Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Shares Gained By $0.06

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.00B, closed the recent trade at $2.02 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 2.97% during that session. The CRON stock price is -79.21% off its 52-week high price of $3.62 and 10.89% above the 52-week low of $1.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Sporting 2.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the CRON stock price touched $2.02. Year-to-date, Cronos Group Inc. shares have moved -20.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have changed 3.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.46% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.10 while the price target rests at a high of $3.68. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -82.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.96% from the levels at last check today.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cronos Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 53.13%, compared to 12.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.11 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $24.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $25.03 million and $23.06 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.70% for the current quarter and 8.30% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 58.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 45.80%.

CRON Dividends

Cronos Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.07% with a share float percentage of 22.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cronos Group Inc. having a total of 235 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Chescapmanager LLC with over 8.33 million shares worth more than $16.9 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Chescapmanager LLC held 2.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.56 million and represent 1.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.43% shares in the company for having 9.26 million shares of worth $18.81 million while later fund manager owns 2.54 million shares of worth $5.15 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.67% of company’s outstanding stock.