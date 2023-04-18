Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.14

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) has seen 1.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.13B, closed the last trade at $4.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -3.02% during that session. The NTCO stock price is -148.78% off its 52-week high price of $11.17 and 19.6% above the 52-week low of $3.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) trade information

Sporting -3.02% in the red in last session, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the NTCO stock price touched $4.49 or saw a rise of 8.18%. Year-to-date, Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares have moved 3.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) have changed -13.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.59.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 190.57%, compared to -1.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 77.80% and 91.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.65 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.79 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.58 billion and $1.77 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.30% for the current quarter and 1.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 95.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.13%.

NTCO Dividends

Natura &Co Holding S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.88% with a share float percentage of 5.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Natura &Co Holding S.A. having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. with over 26.66 million shares worth more than $115.46 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. held 3.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda., with the holding of over 8.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.23 million and represent 1.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are U.S. Global Investors-Global Luxury Goods Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.58 million while later fund manager owns 49497.0 shares of worth $0.28 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.