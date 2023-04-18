Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) Share Prices Gained By $0.37

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) has a beta value of -0.30 and has seen 46.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.85M, closed the recent trade at $0.85 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 76.35% during that session. The GSMG stock price is -81.18% off its 52-week high price of $1.54 and 50.59% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 143.99K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) trade information

Sporting 76.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the GSMG stock price touched $0.85 or saw a rise of 29.17%. Year-to-date, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited shares have moved -42.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 69.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) have changed 12.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.50 while the price target rests at a high of $7.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -782.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -782.35% from the levels at last check today.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -43.57% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $153.01 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $153.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

GSMG Dividends

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on March 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 61.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.06% with a share float percentage of 51.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Maven Securities Limited with over 4.24 million shares worth more than $6.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Maven Securities Limited held 6.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS OConnor LLC, with the holding of over 1.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.56 million and represent 1.56% of shares outstanding.