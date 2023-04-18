Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $254.85M, closed the last trade at $5.86 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 5.40% during that session. The INZY stock price is -5.8% off its 52-week high price of $6.20 and 83.11% above the 52-week low of $0.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) trade information

Sporting 5.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the INZY stock price touched $5.86 or saw a rise of 7.28%. Year-to-date, Inozyme Pharma Inc. shares have moved 458.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) have changed 107.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -582.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.39% from current levels.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inozyme Pharma Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 117.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.56%, compared to 10.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.60% and -13.20% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 26.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.40%.

INZY Dividends

Inozyme Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.46% with a share float percentage of 79.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inozyme Pharma Inc. having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with over 3.66 million shares worth more than $3.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Sofinnova Investments, Inc. held 8.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deep Track Capital, LP, with the holding of over 3.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.41 million and represent 7.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.09% shares in the company for having 0.84 million shares of worth $2.26 million while later fund manager owns 0.45 million shares of worth $1.21 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.