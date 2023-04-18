Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) has seen 0.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.93M, closed the recent trade at $0.59 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.71% during that session. The IKT stock price is -127.12% off its 52-week high price of $1.34 and 25.42% above the 52-week low of $0.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 452.24K shares.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) trade information

Sporting 1.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the IKT stock price touched $0.59 or saw a rise of 14.23%. Year-to-date, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 18.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) have changed -9.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.89.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -28.62% over the past 6 months.

IKT Dividends

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.06% with a share float percentage of 26.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.53 million shares worth more than $0.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blair (William) & Company, L.L.C., with the holding of over 0.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.70% shares in the company for having 0.48 million shares of worth $0.43 million while later fund manager owns 42885.0 shares of worth $25954.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.