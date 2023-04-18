Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.17B, closed the last trade at $15.47 per share which meant it gained $1.2 on the day or 8.41% during that session. The IMVT stock price is -30.83% off its 52-week high price of $20.24 and 79.7% above the 52-week low of $3.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 853.70K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Sporting 8.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the IMVT stock price touched $15.47 or saw a rise of 3.25%. Year-to-date, Immunovant Inc. shares have moved -12.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) have changed 1.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $31.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -100.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 74.14% from current levels.

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Immunovant Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 65.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.18%, compared to 10.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.90% and -34.30% for the next quarter.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between June 06 and June 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.90% with a share float percentage of 104.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immunovant Inc. having a total of 204 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deep Track Capital, LP with over 9.71 million shares worth more than $172.35 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Deep Track Capital, LP held 7.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $89.98 million and represent 3.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.12% shares in the company for having 5.37 million shares of worth $29.98 million while later fund manager owns 2.21 million shares of worth $39.2 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.70% of company’s outstanding stock.